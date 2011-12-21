* Expects 2012 silver production of about 9.5 mln ounces

Dec 21 Hecla Mining Co on Wednesday said it expected to resume production at its Lucky Friday silver mine in Idaho by February-end.

Last week, a rock-burst at the mine injured seven people. The mine has been closed pending further investigation of the burst.

Hecla said it was working with the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration to lift the closure order.

The company said it will not repair the accident site area where the rock burst occurred, but will develop a new haulage way to bypass the rock burst.

It was the third such accident at Lucky Friday, after a ground collapse in April and another accident in November, which claimed the life of a contractor.

The company, which mines silver and gold in the United States and Mexico, said it expected silver production of more than 9.5 million ounces in 2012. Its production estimate for this year is more than 9 million ounces.

Shares of the company, valued at $1.58 billion, were down 1 percent in pre-market trading. They closed at $5.65 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)