Dec 21 Hecla Mining Co on Wednesday
said it expected to resume production at its Lucky Friday silver
mine in Idaho by February-end.
Last week, a rock-burst at the mine injured seven people.
The mine has been closed pending further investigation of the
burst.
Hecla said it was working with the federal Mine Safety and
Health Administration to lift the closure order.
The company said it will not repair the accident site area
where the rock burst occurred, but will develop a new haulage
way to bypass the rock burst.
It was the third such accident at Lucky Friday, after a
ground collapse in April and another accident in November, which
claimed the life of a contractor.
The company, which mines silver and gold in the United
States and Mexico, said it expected silver production of more
than 9.5 million ounces in 2012. Its production estimate for
this year is more than 9 million ounces.
Shares of the company, valued at $1.58 billion, were down 1
percent in pre-market trading. They closed at $5.65 on Tuesday
on the New York Stock Exchange.
