* Co to pay $263.4 mln for environmental damage

* Case dates to 1991

* Shares slip in premarket trading

NEW YORK, Sept 9 Silver miner Hecla Mining Co (HL.N) said on Friday a U.S. court approved its planned $263.4 million settlement to resolve its liabilities for the environmental contamination in Idaho's Coeur d'Alene Basin.

The settlement will pay the United States, the state of Idaho and the Coeur d'Alene tribe for claims included in a lawsuit originally filed in 1991 over the damage from historical mining operations in the region.

Hecla, which had $377 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of June, said it had sufficient resources to cover the settlement and fund its development and exploration needs this year.

Shares in Hecla, which have dropped more than 29 percent so far this year, slippped less than 1 percent in premarket trading. (Reporting by Matt Daily; Editing by Derek Caney)