Jan 11 Hecla Mining Co cut its 2012 silver production outlook and said the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) has ordered to close a shaft at the miner's Lucky Friday silver mine, where activities have been halted since November.

Hecla cut its silver production forecast to 7 million ounces from 9.5 million ounces.

The company, which mines silver and gold in the United States and Mexico, said production at the Lucky Friday mine is expected to resume in early 2013.

MSHA, which has been investigating accidents at the Idaho mine, ordered closure of the shaft due to removal of built-up material.