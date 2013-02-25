BRIEF-Walt Disney enters agreement to offer, sell $400 mln of floating rate notes
* Walt Disney -on March 1, 2017, entered a terms agreement with underwriters with respect to offer and sale of $400 million of floating rate notes due 2020
Feb 25 Hecla Mining Co, the No.2 U.S. silver miner by output, reported a 96 percent drop in quarterly profit as the shutdown of its Lucky Friday mine in Idaho hurt production.
Profit fell to $605,000, or breakeven per share, in the fourth quarter, from $18.4 million, or 6 cents per share, a year earlier.
Sales at Hecla, which also produces zinc, lead and gold, fell 21 percent to $81.1 million.
Hecla said last week that it restarted Lucky Friday mine, which was ordered to shut for repair last January after three accidents since April 2011.
March 3 The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is expected to announce next week it would reopen a review of 2022-2025 vehicle emissions requirements after automakers urged the Trump administration to reverse a decision under former President Barack Obama, a source said on Friday.
* Ubiquiti networks inc- board of directors of company approved a $50 million stock repurchase program - sec filing