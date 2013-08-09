NEW YORK Aug 9 Perry Capital LLC will ask the
board of J.C. Penney to replace its interim chief
executive, Mike Ullman, CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources
familiar with the matter.
The New York-based hedge fund will file a 13-D regulatory
filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission later on
Friday asking J.C. Penney to immediately seek to name Allen
Questrom as chairman and Ken Hicks as chief executive, CNBC
said, citing sources familiar with the matter.
Perry Capital will report a roughly 7.3 percent stake in
J.C. Penney, CNBC also said.
Thomas Engibous is currently the chairman of J.C. Penney.