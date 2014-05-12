LONDON May 12 Investors added more cash to
hedge funds than they redeemed in May, even though performance
dipped during April, new data showed on Monday.
The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which
calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions,
rose 0.94 points during May to 149.5 points, just shy of its
record high of 150.77 points in September 2013.
During April, however, the SS&C GlobeOp Hedge Fund
Performance Index showed the performance of the funds
administered by the group on its platform fell 0.59 percent to
bring year-to-date gains for the index to 1.97 percent.
"Subscriptions outpaced redemptions by two to one, whereas
capital activity was down from prior-month levels," said Bill
Stone, chairman and CEO of SS&C Technologies.
(Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by David Goodman)