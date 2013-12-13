By Nishant Kumar and Tommy Wilkes
| HONG KONG/LONDON
HONG KONG/LONDON Dec 13 The co-founder of hedge
fund firm Cube Capital is spinning out its real estate business
into a new entity, in a move that Cube said will reassure
investors it is focused solely on managing hedge funds.
Cube Managing Director Peter Madsen told Reuters Oleg
Pavlov, one of Cube's founding partners, will head up Quadrum,
the new real estate business based in London. Quadrum will
invest in emerging markets as well as in distressed
opportunities in developed countries.
"We are now an institutional fund of hedge funds and (our
clients) don't care about the real estate business," he said,
adding that the spin-out would mean Cube could focus solely on
managing its hedge fund products.
Pavlov will remain a minority stakeholder in Cube, while
Cube's other two founding partners - Francois Buclez and Alan
Sipols - will take minority stakes in the new real estate
entity.
Cube manages $1.3 billion in assets but $350 million of this
will transfer into Quadrum. There will be no loss of clients or
staff across the two firms, Madsen said.