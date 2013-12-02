LONDON Dec 2 Half of hedge funds now sell
products traditionally the preserve of mainstream asset managers
such as "long-only" strategies, a study shows, reflecting how
conservative investors have come to dominate the industry's
client base.
Hedge funds have made their name wagering on asset prices
both rising and falling, and often increase the risk of their
bets with borrowed cash. By contrast, traditional long-only
managers can only bet the price of a stock or bond will go up.
But many hedge funds are now branching out into long-only
products in an effort to diversify and expand their business,
putting them in direct competition with fund managers like
Schroders, Standard Life and Pimco.
This shift underlines how more risk-averse investors, which
tend to put most of their money in traditional assets such as
bonds and stocks, are seen as representing the industry's best
source of future growth, encouraging managers to curtail the
free-wheeling ways of the past.
According to the study, conducted by Deutsche Bank
, half of hedge funds now offer non-traditional hedge
fund products such as long-only mandates and "liquid
alternatives", which restrict the size of fees funds can charge.
Well-known firms including Lansdowne Partners, Egerton
Capital and Winton Capital are among those offering long-only
funds, and according to the study it is the larger managers that
are leading the shift.
More than four in five managers running more than $5 billion
in assets have launched at least one non-traditional hedge fund
strategy, the survey said.
The study polled 60 global hedge funds running $528 billion
in assets and 200 investors managing more than $625 billion in
hedge fund assets, Deutsche Bank said.