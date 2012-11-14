* Romney election defeat dashes hopes for rules row back
* Regulatory, shareholder pressures force banks to cut teams
* Some recent startups disappoint
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Nov 14 The hedge fund industry is
expected to see a wave of new launches in the next year by
traders who have lost their jobs at investment banks or who have
left in search of better pay.
The start-ups are expected despite the unimpressive
performance of other new ventures and questions about where they
will find new capital to finance them.
New rules banning U.S. banks or those with U.S. subsidiaries
from risky but potentially profitable proprietary trading are
also encouraging some traders to make the move.
Mitt Romney's U.S. presidential election defeat means little
chance of the wider regulatory bill being repealed, as he had
promised.
"If you consider what's going on for (banks) at the moment
from a compensation point of view, plus the increase in
regulation and impediments to expressing risk...then working at
a hedge fund looks like a compelling option at the moment," said
David Barenborg, a portfolio manager at BlackRock
Alternative Advisors.
Among the most prominent names who have tried to launch this
year are JP Morgan's Mike Stewart and Deepak Gulati,
Citi's former head of proprietary trading Sutesh Sharma,
and Nomura's Borut Miklavcic, who gained approval from
Britain's Financial Services Authority for his LindenGrove
Capital this month.
Other traders away from the proprietary businesses, such as
so-called "flow" traders, who engage in market-making
transactions for clients, are also leaving banks.
Antoine Cornut, a former head of flow-credit trading for
Deutsche Bank, is setting up his own credit-focused hedge fund
Camares Capital, two people familiar with the launch said.
Investment banks across the globe have slashed hundreds of
thousands of jobs since a market peak in 2007, as tougher
regulations and weak dealmaking force them to cut costs. UBS
said last month it was winding down its fixed income
business and cut 10,000 jobs.
Banks are also under pressure to cut bonuses and benefits,
reducing the incentive to stay on at a bank with the promise of
a more lucrative job elsewhere.
PROP DESKS SHUTTING
Proprietary trading, or trading with the banks own money,
can closely resemble trading in the hedge fund business and has
turned out big profits before the financial crisis.
But the U.S. Dodd-Frank bill, introduced under President
Barack Obama, includes a ban, known as the Volcker rule, on
proprietary trading because it is risky.
Under that rule, U.S. banks or banks with U.S. subsidiaries
or branches - most major European and Asian lenders - were
banned from betting with their own capital from July this year,
but given until 2014 to comply.
Many banks were quick to dismantle their "prop" desks ahead
of the rule, but others have taken a wait-and-see approach and
may now have to make big cuts. This will likely mean several new
launch attempts in the first quarter of next year.
"We will definitely see some new spin-outs over the coming
year as most banks continue to plan ahead," said Daniel Caplan,
European Head of Global Prime Finance at Deutsche Bank
, which has worked with several of the major launches
to come out of banks since the 2008 financial crisis.
He expects the next year will herald more start-ups in
credit - one of the top performing and most popular sectors in
2012 - because many of the big ones so far have focused on
trading equities.
The average credit hedge fund is up almost 9 percent this
year, beating the average hedge fund's 4.3 percent, data from
industry tracker Hedge Fund Research shows.
CAPITAL QUESTION
There is no guarantee traders will be able to raise
sufficient capital to launch their own funds, however.
The bulk of the money flowing into the industry since the
financial crisis has gone straight to the biggest names, leaving
start-ups struggling.
Bank traders have instead found themselves snapped up by the
big, established hedge funds - an offer some who fail to get
planned launches off the ground will likely take.
Moreover, many of the biggest new ventures have failed to
make their backers money.
Edoma Partners, set up by a former senior proprietary trader
at Goldman Sachs and one of the most hyped launches since the
financial crisis, said earlier this month it was shutting down
after just two years, hit by poor returns and investor exits.