LONDON Dec 23 Credit Suisse director Massimo
Amati has left the firm, data from British regulator the
Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) showed, as the bank continues
with an overhaul of its global macro division.
Amati departed the bank on Dec. 14, data from the FCA
register showed.
Credit Suisse and Amati both declined to comment when
contacted by Reuters. Details of his next role were not
immediately clear.
In November, Credit Suisse was said to be reviewing senior
positions in its global macro teams in London and New York after
new Chief Executive Tidjane Thiam revealed plans to cut costs,
cull staff and raise money from investors.
The global macro unit at Credit Suisse helps clients trade,
manage and structure products and services using rates,
currencies and precious metals.
Amati rejoined Credit Suisse in October 2014 after stints at
hedge fund firms Balyasny Asset Management, SAC Capital and
Millennium Partners. He had previously worked at the bank in its
fixed-income trading division.
