LONDON, June 15 Hedge funds managed to eke out a small profit in May, data showed on Friday, even as a resurgence of the euro zone debt crisis roiled markets and sent equity prices tumbling.

The GlobeOp Hedge Fund Performance Index, which tracks the performance of the majority of hedge fund services provider GlobeOp's $187 billion in assets administered, rose 0.43 percent in May, taking returns so far this year to 4.15 percent, the firm said in a statement.

Returns are shown gross, meaning they do not take account of hedge fund operators' lucrative fees, typically a 2 percent annual management charge and 20 percent of performance.

The gains came despite a sharp sell-off in risk assets during May, when worries intensified about the health of Spanish banks and the global economic recovery showed signs of slowing.

The MSCI World Equity index slumped more than 9 percent in May, leaving stocks in negative territory for the year, while the Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB Index, a benchmark of global commodities markets, fell almost 12 percent.

Some hedge funds have shown themselves more concerned with preserving capital and protecting gains made during a strong first quarter than betting against markets in recent weeks.

According to Hedge Fund Research, a rival index provider, the average hedge fund fell 1.59 percent in May, the worst monthly performance this year.

Some strategies, however, have performed well despite the volatility, with those focused on trading bonds among this year's top performers.

GlobeOp says its index avoids so-called "survivorship bias" as funds cannot choose whether or not they report performance. The index is asset-weighted, meaning the performance of bigger funds counts for more than smaller ones. (Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by David Holmes)