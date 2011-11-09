HONG KONG Nov 9 New York-based Alkeon Capital Management LLC's Asia hedge fund gained 26 percent last month, its biggest monthly gain since launching in 2007, according to the firm's investor letter seen by Reuters.

By comparison, the MSCI AC Asia index rose 6 percent during the month.

The fund, Alkeon Asia Growth LP, benefited from positive performance in long positions and bets on technology and consumer discretionary sectors, founder and Chief Investment Officer Takis Sparaggis wrote to investors.

The return marks a turnaround for the hedge fund, which had recorded its worst monthly loss of 27.3 percent in September as its long investment portfolio in the consumer discretionary sector in China suffered.

Alkeon Capital Management had a total fund value of $2.8 billion, according to its August 13F filings, in which large investors are required to report their holdings of U.S.-listed securities at the end of each quarter.

The Alkeon Asia Growth fund manages about $50 million.

An e-mail to Alkeon Capital Management partners Alex Tahsili and Keith Davey was unanswered. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)