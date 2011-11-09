By Nishant Kumar
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 9 New York-based Alkeon Capital
Management LLC's Asia hedge fund gained 26 percent last month,
its biggest monthly gain since launching in 2007, according to
the firm's investor letter seen by Reuters.
By comparison, the MSCI AC Asia index rose 6
percent during the month.
The fund, Alkeon Asia Growth LP, benefited from positive
performance in long positions and bets on technology and
consumer discretionary sectors, founder and Chief Investment
Officer Takis Sparaggis wrote to investors.
The return marks a turnaround for the hedge fund, which had
recorded its worst monthly loss of 27.3 percent in September as
its long investment portfolio in the consumer discretionary
sector in China suffered.
Alkeon Capital Management had a total fund value of $2.8
billion, according to its August 13F filings, in which large
investors are required to report their holdings of U.S.-listed
securities at the end of each quarter.
The Alkeon Asia Growth fund manages about $50 million.
An e-mail to Alkeon Capital Management partners Alex Tahsili
and Keith Davey was unanswered.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)