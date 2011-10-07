* Has invested about 50 mln euros into Asia hedge funds

By Nishant Kumar

HONG KONG, Oct 7 French bank BNP Paribas' fund management subsidiary THEAM plans to quadruple its investment in Asia-focused hedge funds to 200 million euros ($268 million) over the next year to tap the region's strong growth, a senior THEAM executive said.

European fund-of-hedge-funds are a major source of funding for capital-starved managers in Asia who, according to industry tracker AsiaHedge, now manage about $47 billion less than their peak assets of $192 billion hit in December 2007.

"As far as Asia is concerned, it's definitely an emergency for us to broaden the offer," Eric Debonnet, THEAM's head of alternative multi-management, told Reuters in an interview in Hong Kong.

THEAM manages 1 billion euros in about 15 private fund-of-hedge-funds for insurance firms, institutional investors and private banking clients.

Paris-based Debonnet, who joined the money manager earlier this year from fund-of-hedge-funds HDF Finance, said the main focus would be finding liquid Asia credit and equity long/short strategies.

Other fund-of-funds and hedge-fund seeders such as London-based FRM Capital Advisors and Swiss asset manager Gottex are eying Asia to boost returns in the relatively faster growing region.

"Opportunities are definitely in the micro economic space, which means stocks and credit," Debonnet said.

"Dispersion in S&P is at its lowest ever which is bad news for long/short equity managers but it's different here and Asia is wide open for many opportunities."

The firm is planning to launch an open-end fund-of-hedge-funds by end of this year or early 2012 that it hopes will boost total assets to 3 billion euros over the next three years. Debonnet said about 20 percent of that would be invested with Asia managers.

Average investment would be 10-15 million euros and hedge funds managing at least 100 million euros would be ideal candidates for funding, he said.

THEAM, created from the merger of BNP brands Sigma and quant-focused Harewood Asset Management, specialises in index trackers, quant investing and alternative investments like funds-of-hedge-funds. ($1 = 0.746 Euros) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)