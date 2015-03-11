LONDON, March 11 Investors raised their
allocations to hedge funds marginally in March, with inflows and
outflows largely unchanged from a month earlier, data showed on
Wednesday.
The SS&C GlobeOp Capital Movement Index, which
calculates monthly hedge fund subscriptions minus redemptions,
rose 0.66 percent in March, compared with a rise of 0.7 percent
in February.
"The overall steadiness of the increase in hedge fund
investments is noteworthy in light of recent higher volatility
in financial markets," said Bill Stone, chairman and chief
executive officer of SS&C Technologies.
The index compiled by the fund administrator is based on
data provided by its clients and represents about 10 percent of
assets invested in the hedge fund sector globally.
