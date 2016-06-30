BOSTON, June 30 Greenlight Capital, the hedge fund run by billionaire David Einhorn, lost a small amount of money in June, leaving it with a small gain for the year, a source familiar with the numbers said.

In June the fund lost 0.3 percent, leaving it up 0.8 percent for the first six months of 2016, the fund told its investors on the last trading day of the month.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Sandra Maler)