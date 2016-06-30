BRIEF-UK motor premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016-trade body
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
BOSTON, June 30 Greenlight Capital, the hedge fund run by billionaire David Einhorn, lost a small amount of money in June, leaving it with a small gain for the year, a source familiar with the numbers said.
In June the fund lost 0.3 percent, leaving it up 0.8 percent for the first six months of 2016, the fund told its investors on the last trading day of the month.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September