By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, June 30 David Einhorn and Barry
Rosenstein, two closely watched hedge fund managers ended June
with losses, suffering some fallout from the markets sharp drop
after Britain voted to leave the European Union a week ago.
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital told investors on Thursday that
its fund slipped 0.3 percent in June, leaving it up 0.8 percent
for the first six months of 2016, a person familiar with the
numbers said. The small loss suggests that the New York-based
manager sidestepped some of the worst losses that investors are
bracing to see when European managers begin reporting their
numbers.
Rosenstein's JANA Partners, another prominent New York-based
fund, meanwhile reported heavier losses, telling clients that
its JANA Partners fund lost 1.2 percent in June, leaving the
fund off 5.8 percent halfway through the year, a person who has
seen the JANA numbers said.
Greenlight and Jana are traditionally among the first to
tell clients how they performed every month, making their
numbers something of a bellwether for the roughly $3 trillion
industry's performance.
A handful of Einhorn's biggest holdings, including Apple
, General Motors, and Time Warner, lost
money this month, but the billionaire's overall performance in
June was better than in May when the fund fell 1.9 percent.
The S&P 500 index ended the month nearly flat after having
recouped more than half of the losses suffered in a two-day rout
sparked by the British referendum a week ago.
Still many hedge funds, especially those who invested
heavily in European stocks and financial firms, are expected to
show bigger losses for the month in the wake of Britain's move.
The year so far has been a tough one for hedge funds, marked
by losses in January when fears about growth in China and
worries about the timing of the next U.S. rate hike sent markets
tumbling. Investors are now expecting to see some of the
industry's biggest funds shrink in size as managers are forced
to return money to unhappy clients.
