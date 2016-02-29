BRIEF-Orchid Island Capital says co's estimated book value was $9.75/shr as of March 31 2017
* Orchid Island Capital Inc- company's estimated book value per share as of March 31, 2017 was $9.75
BOSTON Feb 29 Billionaire investor David Einhorn, who ranked among last year's biggest losers, has delivered back to back monthly gains in early 2016, leaving his fund up 3.3 percent for the year, a source familiar with the fund said.
In February, Greenlight Capital gained 1.9 percent. The Standard & Poor's 500 index has lost 5.5 percent since January and many hedge funds are nursing heavy losses.
April 12 Activist investor Jana Partners' proposal that Whole Foods Market Inc move grocery distribution in-house to reduce its dependence on its biggest supplier, United Natural Foods Inc, is easier said than done.