NEW YORK, June 18 Richard Zabel, the top deputy to Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, is leaving the Justice Department to become general counsel at the hedge fund Elliott Management, according to an internal Elliott memo seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Zabel, who will start his new job in September, has served as deputy U.S. Attorney in Manhattan since 2011, helping to oversee a broad-based crackdown on insider trading, high-profile terrorism prosecutions and other major cases.

He will now oversee legal and compliance functions at one of the industry's biggest hedge funds, with $26 billion in assets.

The move could suggest that Bharara, now in his sixth year as U.S. Attorney, is unlikely to step down anytime soon. In the past, deputies have sometimes stayed on to serve as head of the office after a U.S. Attorney departed.

Bharara, speaking at a public event on Thursday, called Zabel his friend, confident and "one of the most important forces in the office."

"I'm very sad to see him go, not just because he is an amazing lawyer but also because he is an amazing friend to me and will be for life," Bharara said.

Zabel, who was at the event but did not stay for questions, did not respond to a request for comment. He will be succeeded by Joon Kim, chief of the office's criminal division, a person familiar with the matter said.

A graduate of Princeton University and Harvard Law School, Zabel spent eight years as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan before becoming a partner at the law firm of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Field in 1999.

In 2009, he returned to the office when the newly appointed Bharara named Zabel to lead the criminal division. Zabel later became Bharara's chief deputy.

During Zabel's tenure, the office secured a $1.2 billion criminal accord with Toyota Motor Corp over vehicle safety problems.

Steven A. Cohen's SAC Capital Advisors hedge fund, meanwhile, pleaded guilty to fraud charges and agreed to pay $1.8 billion in settlements following a lengthy insider trading probe.

Founded by Paul Singer, Elliott Management is well-known for pursuing litigation against Argentina over defaulted bonds. It is in the process of trying to block an $8 billion proposed merger of two Samsung Group companies and has opened an inquiry into a HK$6.75 billion ($871 million) share placement by BEA to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

