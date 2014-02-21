LONDON Feb 21 Hedge fund investors asked to
pull out just slightly more money in February than they did the
previous month, largely sticking with their managers to help
them navigate financial markets, data showed on Friday.
The percentage of investors asking to withdraw their money
from hedge funds rose slightly to 3.38 percent of assets under
administration in February, up from 2.67 percent in January and
in line with seasonal trends, according to the SS&C
GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator.
"The 3.38 for February is very consistent with the last four
or five years," Bill Stone, CEO and Chairman of financial
software provider SS&C Technology, said on Friday.
The monthly data, which captures around 10 percent of the
global hedge fund industry, suggest that most investors chose to
keep their stakes intact despite a disappointing 2013.
Redemption requests peaked at over 19 percent in late 2008
following the collapse of Lehman Brothers but have not risen
above 10 percent since September 2009.
Hedge fund assets stand at around $2.85 trillion, according
to data released this week by eVestment, but Stone expects the
market to surpass the $3 trillion mark by the end of the year.