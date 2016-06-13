By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 13 A New York hedge fund manager
who at age 28 lost nearly all $57 million he oversaw in less
than three weeks was spared prison on Monday, as the judge
recognized how quickly and thoroughly the defendant owned up to
his crimes.
Owen Li, the founder of Canarsie Capital LLC, was sentenced
to probation by U.S. District Judge Robert Sweet in Manhattan,
prompting gasps from spectators in the courtroom. The defendant
then hugged his lawyer, Scott Resnik.
Li, now 30, had pleaded guilty in December to securities
fraud and making a false statement.
Sweet had in March indicated he would likely sentence Li to
five years in prison, less than federal guidelines advise and in
line with prosecutors' recommendation.
But on Monday, he changed his mind.
"You have done all a human being could do to go take
responsibility and to clean up the tragedy," Sweet told Li.
"Perhaps the lesson that comes out of this sentencing should be
that there is redemption, and there is grace."
The judge previously said Li, who attended Stanford
University, should also pay $56.8 million of restitution to
victims.
Li, a former trading assistant at a unit of hedge fund
founder Raj Rajaratnam's Galleon Group, suffered catastrophic
losses in January 2015 after moving nearly all of Canarsie's
portfolio into long, unhedged market index options whose value
collapsed as prices went the other way.
Prosecutors also said Li overstated Canarsie's performance
to investors, and misled the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission about some trades.
At the hearing, Resnik said Li made bad trades because he
felt compelled to erase earlier losses, reflecting a "flawed"
psyche from a life where Li had come to believe perfection was
required.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Ferrara said prison was
justified to deter others, and show that is not acceptable to
"lose 50-odd million dollars and lie to your investors."
But he also said prosecutors spent much time wrestling with
the case, noting Li's "exceptional" cooperation and support even
from a lawyer for some victims.
"He simply came in and said, 'Here are my mistakes, here's
who I lied to,'" Ferrara said.
"My misconduct was, and is, my responsibility to bear
alone," Li told the court prior to being sentenced.
Resnik said after the hearing: "Owen looks forward to
rebuilding his life and taking to heart the messages that the
court gave him."
The case is U.S. v. Li, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 15-cr-00870.
