Tata Steel UK closes pension scheme to new accruals from March 31
LONDON, March 7 Tata Steel UK on Tuesday said it would close its final salary pension scheme to accruals from March 31 as a step towards resolving the future of its UK operations.
LONDON Jan 11 Hedge funds suffered their biggest month of withdrawals for more than three years in December, data showed on Friday, after a year of mediocre returns prompted disatisfied investors to move their money out.
Hedge fund administrator SS&C GlobeOp's Capital Movement Index, which tracks monthly net subscriptions to and redemptions from funds, measured minus 2.58 percent last month, representing the biggest monthly outflow of cash seen since October 2009.
Hedge fund investors, who pay money managers high fees in the hope of outperforming markets, are reeling from another disappointing year in which the average fund lagged.
In 2012 the typical hedge fund generated a return of 6.2 percent compared with a 16 percent rise in the S&P 500.
However, a higher gross monthly inflow figure recorded in December suggested a sizeable amount of money is also being moved from one fund manager to another, instead of out of the industry altogether.
Monthly gross inflows topped 3 percent last month for the first time since April, while the gross monthly outflow of 5.59 percent was also the highest level since October 2009.
GlobeOp's forward redemption indicator, a monthly snapshot of clients giving notice to withdraw their cash as a percentage of assets under administration, also hit a new three-year high in December.
Around 10 percent of the global hedge fund industry, worth $187 billion of hedge funds under administration, is covered by SS&C GlobeOp's data.
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
