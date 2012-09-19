NEW YORK, Sept 19 The chief risk officer for
Highbridge Capital Management's hedge fund business is leaving
the firm, two people with knowledge of the departure said on
Wednesday.
Subramanyam Venkataraman, who has worked at the $28 billion
investment manager for nine years, will be replaced by Jeff
Holman, who joined Highbridge in 2008.
Venkataraman had made a personal decision to leave, one of
the two people said. The other gave no reason for the departure.
Amy Yates, a managing director at Highbridge and head of
human resources, declined to comment. Venkataraman could not
immediately be reached for comment.
Venkataraman joined Highbridge from Morgan Stanley.
He will remain at the firm until the end of the year, one of the
two people familiar with the situation said.
Holman is head of Highbridge Quantitative Portfolio
Construction, and will assume the hedge fund CRO role on Oct. 1.
He was previously at hedge fund Citadel.
Highbridge, a unit of JPMorgan Chase Asset
Management, was founded by Glenn Dubin and Henry Swieca in 1992.
The $2 trillion hedge fund industry has boosted
risk-management practices in the wake of the financial crisis
and as more pensions and endowments allocate big money to
alternative investment firms. Chief risk officers have become
important and high-profile executives within hedge funds, often
reporting directly to their CEO.