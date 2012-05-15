NEW YORK May 15 Hedge fund manager Philippe Laffont used to be one of the biggest bulls on Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc. But the founder of Coatue Management appears to have bailed on the once high flying stock at just the right time.

In the first quarter, Laffont's fund unloaded some 2 million shares of Green Mountain, according to a regulatory filing. It proved to be a shrewd move as the price of the shares has been cut nearly in half since the start of the second quarter.

Laffont disclosed his fund exited Green Mountain in a so-called 13-F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Roughly 45 days after the end of each quarter, money managers are required to give investors a glimpse of their holdings of U.S. stocks.

And while the filings are notoriously backward looking - a lot of trading can happen in 45 days since a quarter ends - the filings do provide investors with some insight into which managers were ahead of the curve in foreseeing potential good or bad news with a company.

The filings, however, do not reveal short positions - bets that a stock price will fall. And there is also little disclosure on bonds and other securities that do not trade on exchanges.

Still, even this incomplete picture can give investors who want to trade like the rich and famous of the hedge fund industry an idea about what sectors and stocks top managers favor or are going cold on.

FINANCIALS

David Tepper's Appaloosa Management LP moved into bank stocks in a big way in the first quarter. The hedge fund added 7.5 million shares of Bank of America Corp and 6.1 million shares of Citigroup Inc. The shares of both banks have declined more than 20 percent since the end of the first quarter.

Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors more than doubled his stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co in the first quarter, bringing the fund's holding to 2.2 million shares. Over the past week, JPMorgan shares have fallen about 10 percent since the bank disclosed a $2 billion trading loss.

Eric Mindich's Eton Park, which held 20 million shares of Bank of America at the end of 2011, revealed it no longer had any of the shares by the end of the first quarter.

MEDIA

Eton Park increased its stake in Rupert Murdoch's News Corp to 43 million shares at the end of the first quarter, up from 25.9 million. Mindich's hedge fund upped its stake in the company, even as it was announced that a former editor will be prosecuted in a widely publicized telephone hacking case.

TECH

Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Investors dramatically cut its position in Apple Corp, its biggest holding in the fourth quarter. At the end of the first quarter it owned 173,300 shares, down from 1.29 million shares in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, Viking significantly added to its position in Cisco Systems Inc. The fund held 32.3 million shares at the end of the first quarter, up from 7.4 million shares. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman, Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Sam Forgione; editing by Andre Grenon)