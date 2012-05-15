* Several managers raise Bank of America holdings

* Soros likes Sarah Lee

* Buffett big on Wal-Mart (Adds new positions for several managers)

NEW YORK, May 15 Big U.S. hedge fund managers showed a lot for love for financial stocks in the first quarter of this year, regulatory filings reveal.

David Tepper's Appaloosa Management added shares of Bank of America. Daniel Loeb's Third Point accumulated big stakes Capital One Financial Corp and Wells Fargo & Co. And Bruce Kovner's Caxton Associates increased his stake in Bank of America Corp by 6 million shares.

Meanwhile, so-called 13-F regulatory filings from other managers showed they had good timing in getting out of stocks that have been pilloried in the markets during the past few weeks.

For instance, Coatue Management's Philippe Laffont, who used to be one of the biggest bulls on Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc, appears to have bailed out on the once high flying stock at just the right time.

In the first quarter, Laffont's fund unloaded some 2 million Green Mountain shares, according to a regulatory filing. It proved to be a shrewd move as the price of the shares has been cut nearly in half since the start of the second quarter.

Laffont, like other managers, disclosed his fund exited Green Mountain in a 13-F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Roughly 45 days after the end of each quarter, money managers are required to give investors a glimpse of their holdings of U.S. stocks. Tuesday was the filing deadline.

By contrast, Steven Mandel's Lone Pine Capital added over 3 million shares of Green Mountain in the first quarter, bringing the fund's total position to 5.99 million.

It is important to remember that 13-F filings are notoriously backward looking - a lot of trading can happen in the 45 days after a quarter ends. But the filings do provide investors with some insight into which managers were ahead of the curve in foreseeing potential good or bad news with a company.

The filings, however, do not reveal short positions - bets that a stock price will fall. And there is also little disclosure on bonds and other securities that do not trade on exchanges.

Still, even this incomplete picture can give investors who want to trade like the rich and famous of the hedge fund industry an idea about what sectors and stocks top managers favor or are going cold on.

FINANCIALS

Tepper's Appaloosa added 7.5 million shares of Bank of America and 6.1 million shares of Citigroup Inc in the first quarter. Yet the shares of both banks have declined more than 20 percent since the end of the first quarter.

Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors more than doubled his stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co in the first quarter, bringing the fund's holding to 2.2 million shares. Over the past week, JPMorgan shares have fallen about 10 percent since the bank disclosed a $2 billion trading loss.

Eric Mindich's Eton Park, which held 20 million shares of Bank of America at the end of 2011, revealed it no longer had any of the shares by the end of the first quarter.

MEDIA

Eton Park increased its stake in Rupert Murdoch's News Corp to 43 million shares at the end of the first quarter, up from 25.9 million. Mindich's hedge fund upped its stake in the company, even as it was announced that a former editor will be prosecuted in a widely publicized telephone hacking case.

Loeb's Third Point slashed its position in Dish Network in half to 2 million shares.

TECH

Andreas Halvorsen's Viking Global Investors dramatically cut its position in Apple Corp, its biggest holding in the fourth quarter. At the end of the first quarter it owned 173,300 shares, down from 1.29 million shares in the previous quarter.

Meanwhile, Viking significantly added to its position in Cisco Systems Inc. The fund held 32.3 million shares at the end of the first quarter, up from 7.4 million shares.

Thomas Steyer's Farallon Capital Management increased its stake in Yahoo by 646,000 shares to 1.57 million shares.

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management reduced its Apple shares to 152,000 from 200,000.

CONSUMER

George Soros' family office, Soros Funds Management, developed a taste for cake in the first quarter. The billionaire investor's firm increased its stake in Sarah Lee Corp to 7.4 million shares from 928,000 shares.

Warren Buffett and his Berkshire Hathaway boosted its position in Wal-Mart Stores Inc by 20 percent in the first quarter, just before news broke of a bribery scandal involving the company's Mexican unit. Buffett recently defended Wal-Mart, saying the scandal did not change his opinion of the company.

John Paulson's Paulson & Co. slashed his stake in homebuilder Beazer Homes USA Inc by nearly 53 percent to 2.3 million shares.

AUTOS

Buffett also showed a liking for automobiles in the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway opened a new position in General Motors Co valued at $256.6 million. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman, Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Sam Forgione, Katya Wachtel, Emily Flitter and Manuela Badawy; editing by Andre Grenon, Matthew Goldstein and Jennifer Ablan)