By Nishant Kumar

HONG KONG, Sept 5 Carl Huttenlocher, former Asia head of JPMorgan Chase & Co's Highbridge Capital, said plans to open his own hedge fund to external investors on Dec. 1 remained on track and he was confident of clearing the allegations that have delayed the granting of a licence by the Hong Kong market regulator.

Huttenlocher's hedge fund, Myriad Asset Management, was expected to start trading with just over $300 million initially in September, two sources had told Reuters in July.

The fund aimed to raise more than $1 billion early next year after opening to external investors, the sources had said.

"It's a distraction," Huttenlocher, told Reuters in an interview on Monday.

He said his team was informed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) about the complaint on Friday and he would reply to the market regulator by the end of the week in hopes to win the licence to start the hedge fund as early as possible.

"I am very confident that these (allegations) are baseless," the star fund manager said from his brand new office opposite Hong Kong's Four Seasons hotel.

In a complaint to the market regulator just ahead of the launch of one of the most high profile hedge funds in Asia, an anonymous person had alleged that investors who chose to redeem in 2008 from the Highbridge Asia Opportunities Fund that Huttenlocher managed were disadvantaged.

The complainant has alleged that his fund improperly valued illiquid assets and gated redemption during the height of the financial crisis and later in a way that unfairly benefited ongoing investors and his previous firm.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the news on the complaint received by the SFC, citing unnamed sources. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)