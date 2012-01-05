(Adds background, quotes)
By Nishant Kumar
HONG KONG Jan 5 Former FrontPoint
portfolio manager John Foo is preparing to launch an
Asia-focused hedge fund that will start trading with about $50
million on March 1 in Singapore.
The Asia ex-Japan long/short Kingsmead Asian Alpha
Opportunities Fund will be value-driven and offer fee discounts
to initial investors as it seeks to grow assets in a tough
capital-raising environment for hedge funds in the region.
"We will be very competitive on fees because I think
investors want value for money," Foo told Reuters.
"We are giving a founder class discount and are holding
advanced discussions with a few parties on that," said Foo, who
once managed more than $200 million for the FrontPoint Asian
Event Driven Fund.
Foo and his team left FrontPoint last year after the
Greenwich, Connecticut-based hedge fund became embroiled in an
insider trading case in the United States, leading to FrontPoint
shutting down its Asia fund.
The hedge fund manager, with three of his former FrontPoint
colleagues, is reviving Kingsmead which he set up in 2008. The
team had moved to FrontPoint in 2009.
Foo said he would continue with the Singapore-based regional
back office and trading desk that earlier worked for FrontPoint,
hire two more analysts and open a research office in Hong Kong
later in 2012 as the fund assets grow.
Kingsmead Asian Alpha Opportunities Fund had the capacity to
take in about $500 million, said the fund manager who also
worked for Indus Capital's event driven fund, which had about $1
billion under management when he worked there.
2012 OPPORTUNITIES
Foo said the world had a raft of macro uncertainties. Fears
of a possible hard landing in China, macro-economic problems in
India, the European debt crisis and capital outflows from Asia
battered stocks in 2011.
"This has resulted in stocks that are undervalued vis-à-vis
their growth potential, vis-à-vis relatively strong balance
sheets and stable governments in the region," he said.
The investible universe in Asia has doubled in the last five
years, while a flurry of initial public offerings and poor
research coverage of companies in the region as investment banks
cut analysts has created a furtile hunting ground for tomorrow's
winners.
"If we are able to pick-up 20-25 situations that are under
researched, good value, good management ... I think that would
be a wonderful opportunity," the fund manager said.
The launch comes as some high profile hedge funds are
expected to compete for attention in 2012 and face cautious
investors after an 8.75 percent loss in regional hedge funds, as
measured by the Eurekahedge Asian Hedge Fund Index.
Regional industry veterans such as former Asia head of
Highbridge Capital Carl Huttenlocher and Seth Fischer, who once
managed $3.3 billion for DKR Soundshore Oasis Fund, will be
raising capital. Huttenlocher aims to raise $2 billion by
mid-2012 in a hedge fund he launched on Dec. 1.
Former Lone Pine and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
executives aim to raise $1 billion in an Asia-focused hedge
fund, three sources had told Reuters last month.
The list of expected launches includes one from Benjamin
Fuchs, who earlier worked as a proprietary trader for the now
bankrupt Lehman Brothers in Tokyo, according to media reports.
Alp Ercil, a former partner and the head of New York-based
hedge fund Perry Capital's Asia operations, plans to start his
own hedge fund this year with some Perry Capital staff, a source
with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters in October.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)