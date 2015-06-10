By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, June 10 A New Jersey man posing as a
successful hedge fund manager has been charged with defrauding
investors out of $5 million and spending much of it on a
million-dollar home, expensive cars, Tiffany jewelry and other
luxuries, authorities said.
Nicholas Lattanzio, 58, who operated Black Diamond Capital
Appreciation Fund LP, was arrested on Wednesday and charged by
the U.S. Department of Justice with three counts of wire fraud
and two counts of securities fraud.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed related
civil charges against the Montclair, New Jersey man, who it said
claimed to have invested $800 million and posted 18 percent
annualized returns since 2008.
A lawyer for Lattanzio did not immediately respond to
requests for comment.
Lattanzio was accused of inducing a New York oil and gas
company and an Atlanta hotel developer to wire about $2 million
each as advances while he helped them arrange project financing.
Authorities said Lattanzio instead spent much of those sums,
plus about $1 million raised from other investors, on himself,
his girlfriend, and his children's private school tuition.
They said this included $1.05 million for the Montclair
home, $124,000 at a Land Rover dealership, more than $100,000 at
Tiffany, more than $50,000 for New York Yankees tickets, and
more than $760,000 to pay off credit card debt.
"Lattanzio masqueraded as a sophisticated hedge fund manager
to capitalize on small businesses' legitimate need for
financing" and to "bankroll his affluent lifestyle," Andrew
Calamari, director of the SEC's New York office, said in a
statement.
Lattanzio faces up to 20 years in prison on each fraud
count, according to U.S. Attorney Paul Fishman in New Jersey.
Prosecutors are also seeking the forfeiture of the Montclair
home, a 2013 BMW 650 sedan, and a ring and bezel set with three
diamonds that each weigh more than 1 carat.
The cases are U.S. v. Lattanzio, U.S. District Court,
District of New Jersey, No. 15-mag-07140; and SEC v. Lattanzio
et al in the same court.
