BOSTON, July 25 Activist hedge fund Marcato Capital Management said on Monday it had acquired a 5.1 percent stake in casual restaurant chain Buffalo Wild Wings.

Buffalo Wild Wings shares rose 3.9 percent.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, San Francisco-based Marcato said the company's shares were undervalued and that it has had discussions with its management about improving operations.

