Jan 22 Pierre Andurand, manager of the
oil-focused BlueGold hedge fund that closed after heavy losses
last year, plans to launch a new energy hedge fund in London by
next month.
The firm, Andurand Capital Management LLP, opened in central
London's Brompton Road in July. BlueGold wound up in April after
losing a third of its capital in 2011.
"The new hedge fund will be launched in February. I can't
say more than that for now," a source at Andurand Capital told
Reuters.
Dow Jones' e-financial news on Monday quoted Andurand as
saying he was planning the new fund and would mainly approach
former BlueGold investors for fund-raising.
Andurand Capital said on its website that it targeted
"absolute returns with an asymmetric upside," language typical
for a hedge fund.
It did not say if Andurand would have any partners to
jointly manage the new fund, although it did refer to his past
association with BlueGold co-founder Dennis Crema.
BlueGold made headlines with a 200 percent gain in 2008 by
calling the peak of the oil market just before the global
financial meltdown.
Its fortunes crashed in 2011 when it finished as one of the
worst performers among commodity hedge funds with a 35 percent
loss. Its asset base had shrunk by then to $1.2 billion from $2
billion a year earlier.
Andurand, 35, started as an oil trader at Goldman Sachs
. He later climbed the ranks at Bank of America
and Swiss oil trading giant Vitol before launching BlueGold with
Vitol colleague Crema in 2008.