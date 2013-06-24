(Adds comment from Commonfund, Bridgewater report)
By Katya Wachtel and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, June 24 A $70 billion portfolio
managed by hedge fund titan Ray Dalio's Bridgewater Associates
and widely held by many pension funds to survive stormy markets
is emerging as a big loser in the recent selloff in global
markets.
The Bridgewater All Weather Fund is down roughly 6 percent
through this month and down 8 percent for the year, said two
people familiar with the fund's performance.
The All Weather Fund is one of two big portfolios managed by
Bridgewater and uses a so-called "risk parity" strategy that is
supposed to make money for investors if bonds or stocks sell
off, though not simultaneously.
It is a popular investment option for many pension funds and
has been marketed by Bridgewater and Wall Street banks as way to
hedge market turmoil.
Bridgewater created a portfolio based on two of the four
basic economic scenarios: rising growth, falling growth, rising
inflation, falling inflation. Different types of assets do well
in each of these scenarios and the all-weather portfolio
contemplates spreading its risk evenly.
But money managers familiar with the strategy said it does
not perform when both stock and bond prices tumble, as global
markets have experienced in recent weeks.
The plunge in the Bridgewater portfolio began soon after
concern rose in late May that the Federal Reserve would begin
pulling back from its easy money policies, which have included
monthly purchases of $85 billion of Treasuries and agency
mortgage-backed securities.
The fear the Fed will taper off its bond buying has slammed
global stocks and in particular bonds, with the yield on the
10-year Treasury bond surging a full percentage
point since May 2, when it closed at 1.62 percent.
The swift jump in bond yields has led to a sharp sell-off in
bond prices and prompted investors to pull money out of bond
mutual funds. So far in June, investors have pulled $47.2
billion from bond mutual funds and bond exchange-traded funds,
the biggest monthly loss on record, according to TrimTabs
Investment Research.
The All Weather fund invests heavily in Treasury inflation
protected securities, or TIPS, which have lost 4.5 percent in
June and over 8.26 percent year-to-date. In fact, the All
Weather fund, launched in 1996, was a leader in investing in
inflation-protected bonds.
Rick Nelson, chief investment officer for Commonfund, with
$25 billion under management for endowments and foundations,
said his firm has avoided putting clients into risk parity funds
because there are better ways to manage risk.
He said risk parity funds tend to "use a great deal of
leverage on the fixed income side" and that can magnify losses.
Nelson was not commenting specifically on All Weather because
Commonfund has no money with Bridgewater.
The recent poor performance of the All Weather fund is
notable black eye for Dalio, 63, who is one of the $2.2 trillion
hedge fund industry's most closely watched managers.
Over the years, Bridgewater's All Weather Fund and its Pure
Alpha portfolio have taken in billions for institutional
investors. Between the two portfolios, Bridgewater manages about
$150 billion, making it one of the largest hedge fund firms in
the world.
The current performance for the Pure Alpha fund, which rose
just 0.8 percent last year, could not be obtained.
Last year, the All Weather fund rose 14.7 percent, according
to a year-end investor note. Despite recent losses, the fund has
still delivered a return of 34 percent over the last three
years, according to the sources familiar with performance
numbers.
"Ray Dalio and Bridgewater are very smart investors. The
model - the All Weather Fund -- is beautiful long-term," said
Mark Yusko, founder and chief investment officer of Morgan Creek
Capital Management, a firm that advises pension funds,
endowments and wealthy individuals. "It doesn't mean you can't
lose money. All assets are in corrective mode right now."
Dalio came into 2013 with a bullish view on stocks and other
risky assets, according to his year-end investor letter.
"Borrowing cash to hold risky assets is as attractive as it
has ever been," he wrote in the 300-page plus report.
A report on the Bridgewater website explaining the history
of the All Weather fund explained the use of leverage, or
borrowed money, in the investing process saying, "leverage is an
implementation tool."
Bridgewater is not the only large investor that has been
hurt as financial markets have tumbled across the globe over the
past month.
The losses inflicted across all fixed-income assets since
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke signaled on May 22 that the Fed could
soon dial back its $85 billion a month in bond purchases have
been deep: $406 billion of cumulative losses, according to Bank
of America/Merrill Lynch Fixed Income Indexes data.
Some of the biggest-name bond investors, including Pacific
Investment Management Company, have not been immune to the
credit meltdown.
The $285 billion PIMCO Total Return Fund, the
world's biggest bond mutual fund, managed by Bill Gross, is down
5.39 percent since the end of April, according to Lipper data on
Monday. Meanwhile, the $265 million Pimco Extended Duration Fund
has fallen 16.81 percent since the end of April,
Lipper data show.
The $495 million TCW Emerging Markets Local Currency Fund
has dropped 12.07 percent over the same time, while
the $3.2 billion Vanguard Long-term Treasury Fund has
lost 10.73 percent.
(Reporting By Katya Wachtel and Jennifer Ablan, with additional
reporting by Manuela Badawy; Editing by Matthew Goldstein,
Kenneth Barry, Dan Grebler and Leslie Gevirtz)