* S&P says Atlantic City, NJ GO debt rating raised to 'CCC' on improved operating environment; outlook developing
NEW YORK Aug 6 After a particularly rough June, two of the $2.25 trillion hedge fund industry's best known managers, David Einhorn and Daniel Loeb, each saw their main funds gain almost 3 percent last month, according to an investor.
The investor was not authorized to speak publicly about the private funds' returns.
Einhorn's Greenlight Capital rose 2.8 percent in July, sending yearly returns to 10.3 percent.
Loeb's Third Point Offshore fund rose 2.9 pct in July, boosting yearly returns to 15.9 percent. A levered version of Loeb's flagship fund, called Third Point Ultra, climbed 4.1 percent last month. That portfolio had gained 23.6 percent for the year through July 31.
March 7 New York State Department Of Financial Services:
March 7 Deutsche Bank AG has hired Glenn Rewick, most recently head of healthcare M&A for UBS Group AG in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as a managing director in its San Francisco office, according to an internal Deutsche memo reviewed by Reuters.