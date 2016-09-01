BOSTON, Sept 1 Billionaire investor William
Ackman's portfolios climbed nearly 6 percent in August, boosted
by strong gains at drug company Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc where changes that the hedge
fund manager has helped push for appear to be instilling new
confidence.
Pershing Square Holdings, one of the hedge fund's
portfolios, climbed 5.8 percent last month, shrinking its loss
for the year to 14.3 percent, an investor in the fund said. In
March the fund had been down 25.6 percent.
Valeant gained roughly 39 percent in the last
month.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Leslie Adler)