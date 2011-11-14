By Nishant Kumar
| HONG KONG
HONG KONG Nov 14 Asian hedge funds staged
a turnaround in October, recording their best start to a quarter
since July 2009 as global financial markets rallied on hopes
Europe was closer to containing its debt crisis.
The industry is headed for its first negative year in Asia
since the 2008 financial crisis and is bracing for more
volatility as the euro zone crisis continues.
Regional funds, as measured by the Eurekahedge Asia index,
rose 2.43 percent last month, while the Mizuho-Eurekahedge Asia
Pacific ex-Japan index, which measures the performance of larger
funds, rose 5.9 percent.
The turnaround ahead of the crucial December quarter
redemption period is a major relief for fund managers nursing
wounds from an about 9 percent drop in the Eurekahedge Asia
index between September and August.
"Asian hedge funds seem to have caught the rally partially
in October, with a majority in positive territory for the
month," said Aradhna Dayal, Hong Kong-based editor of industry
tracker AsiaHedge.
AsiaHedge data shows that the biggest gainers of the month
have been Australian long/short funds with gains of 7.6 percent.
"Having said that, most Asian managers we speak to continue
to be cautious and have preferred to take some pain on the
upside rather than participate aggressively in the rally."
Funds such as the $1.7 billion Value Partners Classic Fund
rose 15.3 percent, making a major turnaround from a near 20
percent drop in September and 7.5 percent in August, according
to a source with access to the fund's return.
The $3 billion Platinum Asia Fund rose 9.3 percent in
October, while the $1.6 billion Dragon Billion China Fund -
Class A rose 5.6 percent, the source said.
Asia-focused hedge funds recorded a net outflow of $1.9
billion in September, their first monthly outflow in 17 months,
forcing hedge fund managers to look for capital preservation as
market turmoil erased year-to-date gains for many of them.
Last month, Asian shares as measured by the MSCI AC Asia
index rose 6 percent, higher than the average
returns of the Asian fund as defensive portfolios and high cash
levels capped gains.
For some, the rally helped cut losses sustained earlier in
the year.
New York-based Alkeon Capital Management LLC's Asia hedge
fund surged 26 percent in October, its biggest monthly gain
since launching in 2007, after a 27.3 percent loss in September,
an investor letter seen by Reuters showed.
The $70 million Springs China Opportunities fund rose about
7 percent, recovering its losses a month ago, said Jenny Tian,
Springs Capital's Hong Kong-based managing director.
"Our top positions performed pretty well and we had a high
net exposure," she said.
The $250 million China-focused credit hedge fund, Prudence
Enhanced Income, gained 4 percent to erase its entire
year-to-date loss.
The $441 million K2 Australian Absolute Return Fund gained
13.2 percent, while the Boyer Allan Greater China Fund gained
8.4 percent, according to fund performance data seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)