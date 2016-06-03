(Adds details on other funds)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, June 3 Investment firm Tiger Global,
known for making big bets on technology companies, told clients
on Thursday that its hedge fund climbed 2.3 percent last month,
helping shrink its year-to-date losses, a source familiar with
the numbers said.
May's gain, fueled by stronger returns at some of its
biggest holdings including Netflix, Amazon.com
and Apple Inc, helped shrink the fund's year-to-date
loss to 18.1 percent, the source said.
A number of hedge funds posted stronger returns in May as
some battered stocks recovered, helping them either shrink their
year-to-date losses or erase them completely.
Despite May's gains, Tiger Global, which manages roughly $20
billion and has some $6 billion in its hedge fund, still ranks
among the year's worst-performing funds, according to industry
analysts, after its top tech holdings suffered heavy losses in
early 2016.
The decline marks a rare misstep for the firm, which earned
a 6.8 percent return in 2015, according to investors, when the
average hedge fund lost money.
A regulatory filing showed that at the end of the first
quarter, Tiger Global owned a small investment of 275,000 shares
in LendingClub, the online platform that forced out its
chief executive officer in early May after its board found
evidence of falsified data on some loans.
The stock price tumbled last month, and it was not clear
whether Tiger Global still held the position in May.
2016 has shaped up as the worst year since the financial
crisis for hedge funds, with poor returns prompting investors to
pull out roughly $17 billion in assets during the first
quarter, eVestment data show.
Viking Global Investors, run by Andreas Halvorsen, had a
strong May as its fund climbed 5.7 percent, shrinking its
year-to-date loss to 2.8 percent, a person familiar with the
number said. Some of its biggest holdings, including Alphabet
Inc and Amazon.com rebounded in May.
Fund manager Mark Kingdon also shrunk his year-to-date loss
with a strong gain in May. The Kingdon Global Long/Short Equity
fund climbed 5.24 percent last month, leaving it off 3.16
percent for the year, a person familiar with the numbers said.
Clint Carlson's Carlson Capital's flagship multi-strategy
Double Black Diamond fund moved into the black in May.
The fund climbed 2.3 percent in the month and is up 1.24
percent for the year, a person familiar with the numbers said.
The firm's $1.1 billion equity long-short Black Diamond
Thematic fund rose 3.64 percent in May, extending its
year-to-date gains to 13.25 percent. Carlson Capital oversees $9
billion in assets.
Reade Griffith's Polygon European Equity Opportunity Fund,
which manages $650 million, gained 2.3 percent in May, extending
its year-to-date gain to 8.9 percent, a person who has seen the
numbers said.
Renaissance Technologies, one of the world's most prominent
hedge funds with roughly $27 billion in assets, posted small
gains in its Renaissance Institutional Equities fund, known as
RIEF, inching up 0.59 percent last month. For the year, the fund
is up 8.74 percent.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by W Simon and
Cynthia Osterman)