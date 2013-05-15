(In paragraph 3, corrects the number of shares sold by Tiger Global)

May 15 One-time hedge fund darling Apple Inc was dropped by more famous hedge fund managers in the first quarter, including John Griffin and Chase Coleman.

Shares of Apple were down $17.91, or 4 percent, in trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. The shares have fallen 40 percent from their all-time peak of $705.07 back in September.

Griffin's Blue Ridge Capital exited a position of 530,000 shares in the first quarter, according to a filing the firm made with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. Coleman's Tiger Global Management sold 790,000 Apple shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,000.

Also, David Tepper's Appaloosa Management trimmed its Apple stake to 540,000 shares from almost 913,000 shares at the end of the fourth quarter.

The first-quarter moves followed substantial selling of Apple by leading funds in the fourth quarter as well, including Leon Cooperman's Omega Advisors and Barry Rosenstein's JANA Partners. (Reporting by Aaron Pressman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)