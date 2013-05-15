* Chicago Bridge & Iron rises after Berkshire takes stake
* Wells Fargo stake grows to nearly $17 billion
By Jonathan Stempel
May 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
on Wednesday revealed a new investment in
Chicago Bridge & Iron Co and said it has added to its
largest equity holding, Wells Fargo & Co.
The changes were disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission filing detailing Berkshire's $85 billion of equity
investments listed on U.S. exchanges as of March 31.
Earlier this month, Berkshire said it had $95.9 billion of
equity securities overall, and Buffett indicated that the bulk
of the company's investments will stay in the United States.
"If you told us we could only invest in the United States
for the rest of our lives, we wouldn't regard this as a huge
hardship," Buffett said on May 4 at Berkshire's annual meeting
in its hometown of Omaha, Nebraska.
The company also owns more than 80 businesses in such areas
as insurance, railroads, utilities, chemicals, apparel and food.
Berkshire said it has taken a roughly 6.51 million-share
stake in CB&I, one of the largest U.S.-listed engineering
companies. The stake was worth about $404.2 million as of March
31.
Shares of companies often rise after Berkshire discloses new
investments, and CBI shares rose 3.4 percent to $59.75 in
after-hours trading. They had closed down 14 cents at $57.76.
Berkshire also boosted its stake in Wells Fargo, the
fourth-largest U.S. bank, by about 4 percent from year end to
458.2 million shares.
Those shares were worth about $16.95 billion on March 31,
roughly the current market value of high-end clothing retailer
Ralph Lauren Corp.
Berkshire's top four equity holdings - Wells Fargo, American
Express Co, Coca-Cola Co and International
Business Machines Corp - were worth about $57.9 billion
as of March 31, according to Wednesday's filing.
BUFFETT, OR OTHERS?
While large Berkshire investments are made by Buffett,
smaller investments are often made by portfolio managers Todd
Combs or Ted Weschler.
Wednesday's filing does not indicate who makes individual
investments. Buffett, a buy-and-hold investor, has indicated
that at least one of them trades more often than he does.
On May 7, Weschler signed an agreement on Berkshire's behalf
allowing the company to boost its 14.2 percent stake in DaVita
HealthCare Partners Inc, the largest U.S. operator of
dialysis clinics, to as much as 25 percent.
Berkshire added in the quarter to its stake in DaVita, and
its stakes in several other companies including US Bancorp
, retailer Wal-Mart Stores Inc, satellite TV
provider DirecTV and oilfield equipment provider
National Oilwell Varco Inc.
It also reported a new stake in premium TV cable network
Starz, which was spun off in January Liberty Media
Corp, which continues to be a Berkshire holding.
It also reduced its stakes in food companies Kraft Foods
Group Inc and Mondelez International Inc, and
no longer reports stakes in grain trader Archer Daniels Midland
Co and defense contractor General Dynamics Corp.
In April, Berkshire began trimming what had been a 12.7
percent stake in Moody's Corp, the parent of credit
rating agency Moody's Investors Service. It has held a
double-digit percentage stake in Moody's for more than a decade.
Shares of Berkshire set record highs during Wednesday
trading but closed mixed. The Class A shares fell $327 to
$168,940, and the Class B shares rose 10 cents to $112.77.