Aug 14 Details of investments made by Warren
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc are expected
to be made public on Thursday, following a technical glitch that
prevented their disclosure on Wednesday as scheduled.
A spokesman for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
said the regulator's Edgar system is again disseminating filings
after a disruption that caused dissemination to stop at 3:43
p.m. EDT. He said the disruption created a backlog of filings,
which the system is again processing.
An assistant to Buffett said Berkshire filed its so-called
13F filing detailing many of its investments "well in advance"
of the Wednesday deadline, and expects the filing to be
available to the public on Thursday morning.
The filing is expected to detail Berkshire's equity
investments listed on U.S. exchanges as of June 30.
Earlier this month, Berkshire said it ended June with $101.9
billion of equity securities overall. Most of these securities
are listed on U.S. exchanges.