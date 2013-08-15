(Corrects to show that Berkshire increased its holding in Wells
Aug 15 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc
raised its stake in General Motors Co
by 60 percent and its holding in Wells Fargo & Co by 1.1
percent in the second quarter and took a new position in Dish
Network Corp, a regulatory filing showed.
Berkshire Hathaway cut its holdings in Moody's Corp
by 12 percent, in Mondelez International Inc by 92
percent and in Kraft Foods Group Inc by 88 percent.
The details of the investments were made public on Thursday,
following a technical glitch that prevented their disclosure on
Wednesday as scheduled.
