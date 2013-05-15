BOSTON May 15 Billionaire investor John Paulson
bet more heavily on mortgage insurers during the first quarter,
which suggests that his hedge fund expects the housing recovery
to grow stronger in the months ahead.
Between January and the end of March, according to a
regulatory filing, Paulson's New York-based Paulson & Co took a
new position of 17 million shares in mortgage insurer MGIC
Investment Corp. He raised his stakes in two other
mortgage insurers, more than tripling his holdings in Radian
Group Inc to 11.5 million shares from 3.5 million
shares, and raising his holdings in Genworth Financial Inc
to 9 million shares from 3.9 million shares.
Paulson, like other investment managers, disclosed those and
other holdings in a so-called 13-F report filed with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday. While such
filings are backward looking and do not always reflect what a
manager owns now, they do often point to trends.
Paulson's $18 billion, New York-based hedge fund is well
known for having bet against the overheated housing market
several years ago. Now Paulson is clearly betting that growth
will improve and that a strong recovery in the housing market
will continue.
While the 13-F filings do not show exactly which of
Paulson's portfolios own these names, their stock price gains
this year likely fueled the strong run in Paulson's $1.9 billion
Recovery fund.
The portfolio gained 14 percent during the first quarter and
surged more to be up 21 percent through the end of April,
marking one of the very best performances in the industry, where
funds on average have gained only roughly 5 percent this year.
Paulson's best-known funds - including the Advantage funds,
which lost money in 2012 and 2011 - got off to a strong start in
2013. The Advantage Plus fund was up 8.3 percent during the
first quarter while the Paulson Credit Opportunities fund was up
10.4 percent, and merger arbitrage funds Paulson International
and Paulson Enhanced gained 5.5 percent and 11.6 percent,
respectively, people familiar with the numbers said.
In the tight-knit hedge fund industry, Paulson is largely
known as a merger-arbitrage specialist and during the first
quarter he took on new positions where he might see an event in
the future that would push up the share price.
After having owned a chunk of Citigroup a few years
ago, Paulson took a new position in the stock during the first
quarter. He also bought 1 million shares of H.J. Heinz
and now owns 2.8 million of Vodafone's American
depositary receipts. The hedge fund also reported a new 2.69
million-share stake in Hess Corp.
On the other hand, the regulatory filing showed that he cut
some stakes as well, including Hartford Financial Services Group
. The fund owned 10 million Hartford shares at the end of
the first quarter, down from 18 million shares. He also cut his
stake in Delphi Automotive by 36 percent to 8.7 million
shares.
Meanwhile Paulson, who has long owned gold and gold miners
in part because he believes that inflation will eventually pick
up again in light of the easy money policies of central banks,
kept his stakes in the miners largely steady, the filing shows.
Paulson's gold-oriented fund, where his own money makes up
the bulk of the roughly $500 million in assets, dropped 28
percent during the quarter and tumbled more in April, people
familiar with the returns said.