BOSTON, March 4 Hedge fund industry veteran Henry Davis, a senior investment advisor at Aberdeen Asset Management PLC, is leaving the firm to work for a U.S.-based asset management company, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Davis had been president at privately-owned Arden Asset Management, a hedge fund specialist, before it was purchased by Aberdeen last year.

Aberdeen did not return calls or emails requesting comment. Davis could not be reached for comment.

The deal between Aberdeen and Arden closed in December and was the latest in a wave of consolidation in the hedge fund industry where so-called funds of funds - once the middlemen that helped put together hedge fund portfolios for wealthy clients - have been seeing their business model lose traction.

For Aberdeen, headquartered in Scotland, the Arden tie-up boosted its profile in the United States and gave it access to the lucrative hedge fund industry.

The alternatives unit now oversees some $35 billion in assets and employs about 30 investment staff. Davis will leave at the end of the month after having helped integrate the Arden staff with Aberdeen.

At Arden, Davis was instrumental in bringing hedge fund portfolios to retail clients through a deal with Fidelity Investments and bringing consulting services to pension funds, including the state of Massachusetts, to select hedge fund managers including relative newcomers like 400 Capital Management and Mudrick Capital Management.

In the tightly knit hedge fund industry, Davis is a highly regarded analyst who is often featured at industry conferences. He joined Arden, founded by Averell Mortimer in 1993, in 2001 and had worked in the firm's research department before becoming president. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)