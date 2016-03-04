By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, March 4 Hedge fund industry veteran
Henry Davis, a senior investment advisor at Aberdeen Asset
Management PLC, is leaving the firm to work for a
U.S.-based asset management company, a source familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
Davis had been president at privately-owned Arden Asset
Management, a hedge fund specialist, before it was purchased by
Aberdeen last year.
Aberdeen did not return calls or emails requesting comment.
Davis could not be reached for comment.
The deal between Aberdeen and Arden closed in December and
was the latest in a wave of consolidation in the hedge fund
industry where so-called funds of funds - once the middlemen
that helped put together hedge fund portfolios for wealthy
clients - have been seeing their business model lose traction.
For Aberdeen, headquartered in Scotland, the Arden tie-up
boosted its profile in the United States and gave it access to
the lucrative hedge fund industry.
The alternatives unit now oversees some $35 billion in
assets and employs about 30 investment staff. Davis will leave
at the end of the month after having helped integrate the Arden
staff with Aberdeen.
At Arden, Davis was instrumental in bringing hedge fund
portfolios to retail clients through a deal with Fidelity
Investments and bringing consulting services to pension funds,
including the state of Massachusetts, to select hedge fund
managers including relative newcomers like 400 Capital
Management and Mudrick Capital Management.
In the tightly knit hedge fund industry, Davis is a highly
regarded analyst who is often featured at industry conferences.
He joined Arden, founded by Averell Mortimer in 1993, in 2001
and had worked in the firm's research department before becoming
president.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)