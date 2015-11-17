NEW YORK Nov 17 Hedge fund Achievement Asset
Management is shutting its doors after suffering losses on
energy market bets this year, becoming the latest investment
firm to return capital to clients in a year many managers have
struggled to make money.
The Chicago-based firm, run by Joseph Scoby, plans to return
$875 million to clients by the end of the year, according to
published reports in Crain's Chicago Business and the Wall
Street Journal.
Voicemails left for Scoby and the firm's chief operating
officer were not immediately returned. The company also did not
return an email seeking comment.
At its peak in 2014 the firm oversaw roughly $2 billion in
assets but investors had been pulling money out as returns
sagged. The fund lost roughly 7 percent this year as its bets on
corporate bonds soured, Crain's reported.
Betting on the battered energy sector had become a hot trade
this year, but it has not worked out for some investors who have
suffered as oil continued to fall, approaching nearly $40 a
barrel on Tuesday.
The average hedge fund has lost 0.05 percent through
October, Hedge Fund Research data show.
Last month Fortress Investment Group said it is closing down
its global macro fund amid losses and before that Bain Capital
and Armored Wolf said they would be returning outside capital.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Alan Crosby)