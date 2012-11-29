Bank of England hires lead managers for 2017's 3-year USD bond
LONDON, Feb 21 The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it had hired Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Merrill Lynch to act as lead managers for a three-year U.S. dollar bond issue.
NEW YORK Nov 28 Hedge fund manager William Ackman moved one step closer to getting permanent capital for his Pershing Square funds when more than 120 investors committed to convert $2.2 billion of their investments into stakes in Pershing Square Holdings when it goes public.
"Our principal goal in launching Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd was to convert existing capital to an eventual permanent form," Ackman wrote in a letter to investors. "We are off to a good start," he added. A copy of the letter was obtained by Reuters.
Ackman currently oversees roughly $11 billion in assets and is well-known for his activist strategies including his most recent efforts to get consumer products company Procter & Gamble to shape up. He has long been planning a London-listed vehicle with a market value of several billion dollars, giving him more freedom in making long-term investments.
"With more stable capital, we can increase the proportion of our capital in the core active investment strategy which has historically generated much higher returns than our passive holdings," Ackman wrote.
But to reach the goal, more work lies ahead, Ackman acknowledged. "In order to meet the minimum public offering condition which we established for PSH, we need to grow the private PSH fund through capital appreciation and/or new capital additions to a minimum of $3 billion," he said.
The deadline for investors to say if they wanted to convert was Nov. 16. Ackman said he is considering offering a second chance to convert for existing Pershing Square offshore investors on July 1, 2013 "to accommodate those investors who could not meet the November 16 deadline."
Through Nov. 17, the firm's flagship fund was up about 2 percent, year-to-date.
The Pershing Square funds have returned 15 percent per year on average since Ackman launched them in 2004.
LONDON, Feb 21 The Bank of England said on Tuesday that it had hired Citi, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and Merrill Lynch to act as lead managers for a three-year U.S. dollar bond issue.
LONDON, Feb 21 Britain has sold 2 billion pounds ($2.5 billion) of an inflation-linked government bond maturing in 2065 after attracting orders of more than 11.9 billion pounds in a syndicated sale, a bookrunner on the deal said on Tuesday.
LONDON, Feb 20 Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, kicked off its first investor roadshow on Monday, looking to persuade London money managers to back its initial public offering in the face of concerns about its growth prospects, valuation and corporate governance.