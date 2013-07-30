BOSTON, July 30 Hedge fund manager William
Ackman has lost roughly $300 million since his Pershing Square
Capital Management put on its $1 billion short bet against
Herbalife, according to a person familiar with the
portfolio.
Halfway through July the fund posted a monthly gain of 2.2
percent, but Herbalife's share price has since jumped 16
percent, putting that monthly gain in doubt, two people familiar
with the portfolio said.
Ackman responded to Herbalife's second-quarter earnings
report, which sent the stock price higher again, with a five-
page press release. In it, he questions what he calls the
company's weak operating earnings growth, the company's use of
what he calls a beneficial exchange rate with Venezuela and the
fact that the company's new accountant has not audited the
latest earnings report.