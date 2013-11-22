BOSTON Nov 21 Activist investor William Ackman
will renew his attack on Herbalife at a conference on Friday,
almost a year since he shocked Wall Street with a $1 billion
short bet against the weight-loss company, a person familiar
with his plan said.
Ackman accuses Herbalife of being a pyramid scheme but he
has not spoken at length about the company since the December
2012 announcement of his short position, which has cost his $12
billion Pershing Square Capital Management hundreds of millions
in unrealized losses.
He plans to present his case a second time - likely with
hundreds of power-point slides being prepared by a team of
analysts - at the Robin Hood Investments Conference in New York,
the source said, requesting anonymity as they were not
authorized to speak publicly.
The gathering is the first investor conference sponsored by
the hedge fund industry's anti-poverty charity, and managers
have been asked to keep their ideas secret until they take the
stage because attendees pay thousands of dollars to hear their
new ideas first.
On Thursday, Daniel Loeb revealed a $1 billion stake in
Japan's SoftBank and David Einhorn disclosed a stake in
chipmaker Micron Technology.
Herbalife has repeatedly denied that it is a pyramid scheme,
which typically tries to make money by recruiting new members
who pay fees rather than relying only on the sale of goods.
But Ackman says the company's share price will eventually
fall to zero once regulators step in.
The share price fell 2.59 percent on Thursday but is still
up 107 percent for the year, making other prominent investors
including Carl Icahn and Soros Fund Management rich.
Even so, there are new signs that regulators are keeping a
close eye on multi-level marketing companies.
Last week Massachusetts' top securities regulator William
Galvin shut down World Capital Markets, a multi-level marketing
company which sold cloud services mainly to the Brazilian
community. Galvin said people who paid thousands in fees are
still owed $100,000 in unpaid compensation.
In October the Securities and Exchange Commission shut down
CKB, a company that sold educational products and largely
targeted the Asian-American community, for having had "little or
no real-world retail sales."
Also in October, a federal judge said the company will have
to defend itself against allegations from Dana Bostick, a former
Herbalife distributor, that it is a "pyramid scheme."
This week Jim Chanos, who runs Kynikos Associates and had
also had a short bet on Herbalife late last year, said at the
Reuters Investment Outlook Summit that retail sales at Herbalife
have long been debated by a number of investors.