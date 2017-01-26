NEW YORK Jan 26 Billionaire investor William
Ackman's hedge fund made two new investments in the last months
but has declined to identify them.
Pershing Square Capital Management, which oversees $10.9
billion in assets, committed 4 percent of its capital to "new
undisclosed position #1" late last year and has already made
money in it, the company told investors in an update on
Thursday.
In early 2017, the hedge fund added another position,
committing 9 percent of its capital to "new undisclosed position
#2."
