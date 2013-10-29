OXFORD England Oct 29 Billionaire investor
William Ackman is still convinced that U.S. nutrition company
Herbalife will fail as he sits on hundreds of millions in
unrealized losses, nearly one year after predicting the
company's stock price would go to zero.
Speaking some 3,000 miles from his home base in New York,
Ackman offered a retrospective on his investing career but took
pains to address the one bet that is looming large over his $11
billion portfolio - his short position on Herbalife.
Despite the stock price up 106 percent this year and
Herbalife's earnings strong, Ackman still stuck by his thesis
that the company is an illegal pyramid scheme that is certain to
fail.
"This business will be shut down," the Pershing Square
Capital Management founder told an audience at the Said Business
School in the English university city of Oxford, without giving
any precise details on how or when.
Herbalife has repeatedly denied Ackman's claims.
With his bet against Herbalife, Ackman has stirred strong
emotions among the well-heeled investors of the U.S. hedge fund
industry: fellow activist investor Carl Icahn, who said he finds
Ackman too arrogant for his tastes, bought 16 percent of
Herbalife stock, and so far his gamble is the one paying off.
However, speaking on Tuesday, Ackman was keen to stress that
he had learned from past investment mistakes, including the
losses crystallised less than two months ago when he pulled the
plug on another failing investment, in JC Penney.
"When you do an extreme makeover it requires perfect board
alignment and backing of the CEO," he said, referring to
boardroom divisions at the retailer, which lost a big chunk of
its customers as it shifted to a new sales strategy that Ackman
had backed. "The vision was right; the execution wasn't."
Still, this month has been a strong one for Ackman's hedge
fund, people familiar with his portfolio said, noting Pershing
Square is up in the high single digits.
A big winner for Ackman has been Canadian Pacific Railway
, whose share price has rallied this year after Ackman won
a proxy fight and installed a new CEO last year.
Ackman, who is worth $1.2 billion according to Forbes, has
racked up an impressive track record and his main fund has
averaged more than 20 percent per annum in gains since launching
in 2004.