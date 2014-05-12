BOSTON May 12 William Ackman plans to reach out
to other Allergan shareholders after the Botox-maker on
Monday rebuffed a bid to be bought by the billionaire investor
and Valeant Pharmaceuticals.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, Ackman's hedge fund
Pershing Square Capital Management said that it has requested a
complete list of holders of record in Allergan in order to
"communicate with fellow stockholders of the Company."
Ackman's $13.7 billion fund, together with Valeant, owns 9.7
percent of Allergan.
