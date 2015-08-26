BOSTON Aug 26 Billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Mangement is posting a loss for the year after the recent market decline, it told investors on Wednesday.

"At the date of this report, the year to date investment performance has been erased, and the Company is at a loss position for the year," the hedge fund said in its interim financial statement.

The fund had been up 10.1 percent for the year through the end of July.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Richard Valdmanis.)