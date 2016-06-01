BOSTON, June 1 Billionaire investor William
Ackman's Pershing Square Holdings hedge fund widened its loss
for the year to date slightly and is now off 18.6 percent after
slipping 0.7 percent in May, an investor in the fund said.
The fund lost a small amount of money in May following
strong gains in April when it rose 10.2 percent. That gain
helped shrink the firm's loss for the year through April to 18
percent. In the first three months of 2016, Pershing Square
Holdings had lost 25.6 percent, posting one of the industry's
worst returns.
