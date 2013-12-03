BRIEF-Quest for Growth NAV per share at Feb end: EUR 9.11
* NAV per share on Feb 28, 2017: 9.11 euros ($9.58) (Jan 31: 9.02 euros) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9509 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON Dec 3 Hedge fund manager William Ackman posted fresh gains in November even as his big short position on Herbalife lost more money, leaving his fund with double-digit returns for the year.
Ackman's flagship Pershing Square, L.P. fund earned 1.4 percent after fees, leaving the $12 billion fund up 10 percent for the year to date, according to an investor update sent to clients and seen by Reuters.
The gains were nowhere near as strong as October's blowout when the fund climbed 7.9 percent, and Ackman's returns last month lagged the Standard & Poor's 500 2.8 percent gain. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss)
March 2 Acheron Portfolio Corporation Luxembourg SA:
NEW YORK, March 2 Morgan Stanley economists said on Thursday they expected the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates by a quarter point to a range of 0.75-1.00 percent at its upcoming policy meeting in less than two weeks.